Upcoming U of I Extension garden planning workshop

The garden planning workshop takes place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at the Oglesby Public Library, located at 111 S. Woodland Ave. (Photo courtesy of Thinkstock.com)

Whether you’re dreaming of your first garden or looking to make better use of your existing space, the University of Illinois Extension has a program for you.

The Extension’s garden planning workshop is an interactive program that offers a fresh and inspiring start to the season, according to a press release.

The workshop introduces participants to the square-foot gardening approach and guides them step-by-step in developing a personalized garden plan, according to the release.

Attendees will explore practical techniques for layout design, soil preparation, crop selection and succession planting, and according to the release, each participant will leave with a personalized garden plan tailored to their space, goals and experience level.

This workshop is open to adults of all experience levels.

According to the release, participants receive guidance from Extension staff and local Master Gardeners.

The garden planning workshop takes place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at the Oglesby Public Library, located at 111 S. Woodland Ave.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/GardenPlanOglesby.

For more information, or if you need an accommodation to participate, please contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.