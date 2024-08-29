Sundara Weber, Streator boys golf among Wednesday’s winners: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Cross country

Weber a winner at Early Bird: At the Morris Early Bird held Wednesday, the area’s cross country season got underway, and to no one’s surprise Sandwich junior Sundara Weber raced to the girls individual championship, finishing more than a minute and a half before the runner-up.

Weber (1st, 17:31.1), Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (5th, 19:50.8), Seneca’s Natalie Misener (9th, 20:35), Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera (13th, 20:43.9) and Erin Lissman (15th, 21:10.7), Ottawa freshman Georgia Kirkpatrick (20th, 21:45.2) and Marquette’s Maggie Jewett (23rd, 22:01.2) all placed in the top 25 of the girls event.

Morris (55) won the girls team race, followed by Sandwich (81) and Seneca (96). Ottawa (157) placed seventh of 10 teams.

In the boys event, host Morris (40) edged Aurora Central Catholic (45) for the title led by individual champion Cuyler Swanson (15:36.70). Top Times-area finishers included Sandwich’s Alex Walsh (13th, 17:25) and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (16th, 17:36).

Boys golf

Streator 165, Seneca 168: At The Creek, the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) had Jackson Studnicki and Kolden Neumann tie for medalist honors with identical nine-hole 40s. Nolan Ketcham (42) and Brennen Stillwell (43) completed Streator’s winning score.

Seneca’s Grant Siegel also shot a 40 to earn tri-medalist honors, with Keegan Murphy (42), Cooper Thorson (42) and Ryker Terry (44) completing the Fighting Irish (2-1) score.

Girls golf

Seneca 200, Dwight 231: At The Creek, the host Fighting Irish (4-0) saw Piper Stenzel earn co-medalist honors with a 46. Camryn Stecken (49), Brooklyn Szafrasnki (51) and Shelby Walsh (54) rounded out the scorecard.

Ottawa 189, Sandwich 240: At Deer Park, the host Pirates received a nine-hole 42 off the clubs of Marlie Orlandi, a 46 from Payton Bruck, Ava Perry’s 50 and a 51 courtesy of Lila Windy to defeat the visiting Indians.

For Sandwich, top scores included Brynn Butler’s 55 and a 59 from Ruby Ferguson.

Girls volleyball

Serena 2, Amboy 1: At Serena, the host Huskers fought back for a 20-25, 25-21, 17-15 triumph.

Macy Mahler’s eight assists and five digs, Rebekah Shugrue’s eight assists, Anna Hjerpe’s nine digs and seven kills and Aubrey Duffy’s five digs and four kills led Serena.

Seneca 2, Peotone 0: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 overall and in their new gym, besting their former conference rival led by Lanie Olson (17 assists), Tessa Krull (six kills), Audry McNabb (five kills) and Alyssa Zellers (10 digs).

Newark 2, Marquette 0: At Newark, the host Norsemen (1-0) topped the Crusaders (0-2) in straight sets, 25-20, 25-16, for the nonconference victory.

Leading Newark were Adrianna Larsen (nine kills, five digs), Taylor Jeffers (21 assists), Elle Norquist (nine digs) and Addison Ness (seven kills, five digs).

Sandwich 2, Johnsburg 1: In Kishwaukee River Conference play, Jessica Ramey’s triple-double of 15 assists, 15 points and a dozen digs led the Indians to the victory.

Alaya Harris’ six blocks, Brooklyn Marks’ nine digs and Jordan Bauer’s eight kills also paced Sandwich.

Boys soccer

Plano 10, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the host Indians lost their home opener. Gael Salgado (Alex Phillips assist) had the goal for Sandwich.

Streator 6, Bloomington Central Catholic 0: At the James Street Soccer Complex, the host Bulldogs improved to 1-1 on the young season with the shutout victory.