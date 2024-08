Streator police are investigating a report that a man on a bicycle fired several gun shots in the air Sunday night and rode away. (Derek Barichello)

Streator police are investigating a report that a man on a bicycle fired several gun shots in the air Sunday night and rode away.

The shooting is said to have occurred at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street. No one was injured, police said. Officers found five .45 caliber casings, noting the shooting qualifies as an unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.