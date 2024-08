Ottawa’s Tate Wesbecker has signed to continue his education at Kalamazoo Valley Community College in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and his baseball career at the NJCAA level with the Cougars. Wesbecker, a pitcher and first-team member of the 2024 Times All-Area Baseball Team, is pictured at his signing ceremony surrounded by family and former Ottawa baseball coach Tyler Wargo (standing at far right). (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)