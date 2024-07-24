Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendar to return in 2025

The Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendar is returning for the 2025 calendar year with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Foundation is a registered nonprofit with a commitment to the parks.

With support from park supporters, local businesses, regional tourism bureaus and the Illinois Office of Tourism, the 2024 edition raised $5,400 for the parks, contributing to a total of more than $10,000 raised in the past three years. Calendars have been shipped across the United States, to London, Australia and beyond.

Park visitors, photographers and the general public are all invited to submit their photographs for the 2025 calendar. This is an opportunity to showcase talent and share the natural beauty of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks with a diverse audience. Contributors selected for final inclusion will be recognized digitally and on the 2025 calendar itself. The calendar will be sold at the Starved Rock Foundation LeRocher Gift Shop inside the Visitor Center at Starved Rock State Park as well as local businesses and regional outlets.

“The Foundation is thrilled to be the recipient of the sales from the high-quality Starved Rock Calendar once again,” said Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation. “The calendar brings back memories for locals and reminds them to come out and explore our amazing parks. For folks who have not been to the parks, the calendar serves as an invitation to come and see the amazing beauty that Starved Rock holds in all seasons.”

Contributors are asked to donate an image for the 2025 calendar. Images for consideration must be submitted by Aug. 18, and should be nature-focused (no people or pets). Images that present historical significance also will be considered. Images must have been taken at Starved Rock or Matthiessen state parks. State park images can be submitted at 2025 submission link, https://www.dropbox.com/request/KXofLbXDxV4RkN5A9H5g