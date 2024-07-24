College signing: Seneca’s Teagan Johnson will compete for Ole Miss

Seneca’s Teagan Johnson has signed to continue her education at the University of Mississippi, aka Ole Miss, in University, Miss., and her track and field career at the NCAA Division I level with the Rebels. Johnson was a sectional champion and state qualifying pole vaulter for the Fighting Irish, earning a spot on the 2024 Times All-Area Girls Track and Field Honor Roll. Pictured (from the left) are: in front – Jim Johnson, Teagan Johnson and Karissa Johnson; in back – Seneca track and field coach Terry Maxwell, Riley Johnson, Talia Johnson, and Seneca AD Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)