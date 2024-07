“Police State” by conservative filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza, will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw File Photo)

The Coalition for Constitutional Rights is hosting the viewing of a documentary film at its monthly meeting.

All are welcome to attend. “Police State” by conservative filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza, will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. Free popcorn will be served.