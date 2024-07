Putnam County High School recognized its top 10 students of the 2023-2024 school year during its May graduation. (Photo provided by Dustin Schrank)

The he students are: Megan Wasilewski Cole Vipond, Avery Moutray, Alexander Myres, Logan Keesee, Salina Breckenridge, Conlan Cwikla, Gabrielle Doyle, Hannah Gorisek and Sarah Johnson.