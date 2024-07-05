Man dies in La Salle County fireworks accident

A 25-year-old man died from a fireworks accident early Friday in a rural area between Utica and Ottawa. (Photo provided)

A 25-year-old man died from a fireworks accident early Friday in a rural area between Utica and Ottawa.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release deputies responded at 12:26 a.m. to 3073 E. 12th Road for an incident involving illegal fireworks. The victim was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa where he later died because of injuries sustained from the accident.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notification of his family.

The incident is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Utica Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.