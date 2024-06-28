Stonier scholarships awarded to Putnam County students

The Granville National Bank, Trustee for the I.F. Doug Stonier‑Ella Stonier Educational Trust, was notified of the winners for the trust’s 2024-2025 scholarship. (Provided)

The Granville National Bank, Trustee for the I.F. Doug Stonier‑Ella Stonier Educational Trust, was notified of the winners for the trust’s 2024-2025 scholarship.

They are: Kaitlyn Brannon, daughter of Sean and Andrea Brannon of Granville, Erin Brooker, daughter of Jim and Sue Brooker of Granville, Adam Currie, son of Scott and Gretchen Currie of Granville, Samuel Currie, son of Scott and Gretchen Currie of Granville, Emma Edens, daughter of Eric and Michelle Edens of McNabb, Ashlyn Serrine, daughter of Kurt and Korey Serrine of Hennepin, McKenna Solomon, daughter of Paul Solomon of Florida and Shannon Jenkins-Solomon of Hennepin, and Isaac Wujek, son of Daniel and Catherine Wujek of Granville.

The recipients are chosen on financial need and academic ability. They must be residents of Putnam County and meet other criteria set up under Stonier’s will.

Each recipient will receive $2,613.25 for the 2024-2025 academic year. This scholarship fund was set up in the will of I. F. Stonier, a Putnam County businessman for many years. The selection committee consists of the Granville National Bank Trust Officer, one Putnam County School District 535 administrator and one community member.