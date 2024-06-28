Gretchen Currie wins Moews scholarship

The Granville National Bank, Trustee for the Erna A Moews Educational Trust, was notified the winner of the Trust’s 2024-2025 scholarship is Samuel Currie, son of Scott and Gretchen Currie of Granville. (Matthew Apgar)

The recipient is chosen on the consideration of scholarship and community service activities. One must be a resident of Granville Township and meet other criteria set up under the Erna Moews Will. The recipient will receive $950 for the 2024-2025 academic year. The applicant is chosen by a committee which consists of the local school district superintendent and one other school administrator. The committee shall make awards to those students who are enrolled in the college of architecture or the college of fine arts, or any college in which the applicant will be working towards a degree with a major in any science, mathematics or computer degree.