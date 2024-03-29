Princeton library to host eclipse program

The Princeton Public Library is hosting Gerri Woodlief’s Solar Eclipse Presentation: Traveling with the Eclipse, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Woodlief has traveled the world to follow this yearly occurrence. The eclipse will take place on April 8, at about 1 p.m. The library will provide free solar eclipse viewers with printed instructions, available behind the circulation desk and at the presentation. To check the totality map you can go to where & when at nasa.gov. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

The library is located at 698 E. Peru St. Call 815-875-1331 or go to https://princetonpl.org/ for more information.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2: Preschool storytime/craft in the Matson Meeting Room

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: a special event with Dr. Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished and well-known adults with autism. Grandin has been at the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades. Her memoir, “Emergence: Labeled Autistic,” was published in 1986 and she has continued to write about autism and neurodivergence over the decades. Her most recent book is “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions.” Grandin’s research and understanding of animal behavior spearheaded a reform in the quality of life for agricultural animals worldwide. Go to https://princetonpl.org/ to find a link for the virtual presentation. Those who register will receive a link to the recorded presentation; it also will be available on the Illinois Libraries Presents YouTube channel for 30 days after the event.