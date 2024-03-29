March 29, 2024
Princeton library to host eclipse program

Library to provide free solar eclipse viewers

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Public Library

The Princeton Public Library is hosting Gerri Woodlief’s Solar Eclipse Presentation: Traveling with the Eclipse, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Woodlief has traveled the world to follow this yearly occurrence. The eclipse will take place on April 8, at about 1 p.m. The library will provide free solar eclipse viewers with printed instructions, available behind the circulation desk and at the presentation. To check the totality map you can go to where & when at nasa.gov. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

The library is located at 698 E. Peru St. Call 815-875-1331 or go to https://princetonpl.org/ for more information.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2: Preschool storytime/craft in the Matson Meeting Room

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: a special event with Dr. Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished and well-known adults with autism. Grandin has been at the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades. Her memoir, “Emergence: Labeled Autistic,” was published in 1986 and she has continued to write about autism and neurodivergence over the decades. Her most recent book is “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions.” Grandin’s research and understanding of animal behavior spearheaded a reform in the quality of life for agricultural animals worldwide. Go to https://princetonpl.org/ to find a link for the virtual presentation. Those who register will receive a link to the recorded presentation; it also will be available on the Illinois Libraries Presents YouTube channel for 30 days after the event.