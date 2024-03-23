Holy Week church services in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for 2024

Here are church services scheduled during Holy Week in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Dalzell, Arlington, Cherry

Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at 6 p.m. Holy Thursday at St. Thomas More Church, Dalzell. Good Friday services will be at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Cherry. Easter Vigil will be at 7 p.m. in St. Thomas More, Dalzell. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity in Cherry and 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick, Arlington.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at 6:30 p.m. in St. Patrick Church and 7 p.m. in St. Hyacinth Church (Spanish) on Holy Thursday. Good Friday services will be 3 p.m. in St. Patrick Church and 7 p.m. in St. Hyacinth Church (Spanish). Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday in St. Patrick Church. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. (Spanish) in St. Hyacinth Church, 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, and 10 a.m. (Latin) and 5:30 p.m. in Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle will host Palm Sunday worship service at 9 a.m. March 24. Maundy Thursday, March 28 is a Communion Service and Stripping of the Altar at 6 p.m. Good Friday, March 29, has two events. The first event is Stations of the Cross at Baker Lake at 10 a.m. Meet on the east side. The second event is the Good Friday evening service at 6 p.m. This service will have a meditation on the Last Seven Words of Jesus on the Cross. Easter Sunday Communion Service is at 9 a.m. March 31. All are invited and welcome. The church is handicap accessible. Pastor Solomon Sudhaker is the pastor.

Leonore

Palm Sunday Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Leonore. Easter Sunday Mass will be at 11 a.m.

Holy Family Church will hold normal Mass times on Palm Sunday weekend, with services at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday. Good Friday service and confessions will be at 3 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Peru

Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday in St. Mary Church, Peru, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight. Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, Peru. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday at St. Valentine Church, Peru. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, and at 9:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2000 Luther Drive, will host the Living Last Supper at 6:30 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Vigil of Easter; and 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, Holy Communion service. Visitors are welcome.

First Congregational Church of Peru and its Pastor Mark Harder will host the following Lenten services: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Maundy Thursday service; 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 29 Good Friday service; 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31 Easter worship service. The church is located on the corner of Fourth (U.S. 6) and West streets. The entrance to the church is on the north side. All are welcome.

Christ Community Church will hold a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Good Friday service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29. Easter service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 31.

Evangelical Covenant Church will hold a Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. Maundy Thursday service will be at 6 p.m. and Good Friday service will be at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Streator

Park Presbyterian Church will hold a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday service will be at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service will be at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m.

All Holy Week services for the Streator Catholic parishes will be at St. Anthony Church. Palm Sunday Masses will be at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (bilingual) Sunday. Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper will be at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday. Good Friday liturgy will be at 3 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (bilingual).