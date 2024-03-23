Explore IVCC draws 100 prospective students, families

Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris addresses the audience at the Explore IVCC open house Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The event featured a panel of students who shared their college experiences, as well as guided building tours and opportunities to talk with faculty, program coordinators, financial aid advisers and counselors to learn more about IVCC. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Nearly 100 prospective students and their families attended Illinois Valley Community College’s Explore IVCC open house Wednesday to learn about the college’s many program options, resources and financial aid, and to chat with faculty and students.

Visitors were impressed with the student panel that welcomed the crowd to campus and shared their college experiences, Director of Admissions and Records Tom Quigley said.

“Student Recruitment Specialist Ashlee Fitzpatrick did a great job putting that together and our students rocked it with their smarts, teamwork and awesome communication skills,” he said.

Explore IVCC is held three times a year.

Class registration opens next week. Priority registration is March 26. Registration opens April 10 for summer classes that begin May 20, and on April 11 for fall classes that begin August 15.

To explore the class schedule and register, visit https://ssprod.ivcc.edu/Student/Courses. To apply, visit https://admissions.ivcc.edu/apply