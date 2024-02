The Huge Winter Garage Sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St, Princeton. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

The Huge Winter Garage Sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St, Princeton.

Admission and parking is free, but shoppers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Anyone wishing to sell in the garage sale should go to https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/calendar/ and click on the Huge Winter Garage Sale event for information on how to register.