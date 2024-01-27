Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show set Feb. 17 in Princeton

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. (Photo provided by Kathy Bauer)

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be coming Saturday, Feb. 17, to the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

Doors open at 9 a.m., and the event will run until 3 p.m.

There will be train layouts that children can watch. All scales of model trains will be for sale, from N scale to HO and O scale, including new and antique models.

There will be many different styles of farm toys for sale, including tractors, wagons, combines and die cast trucks. There also will be other toys for sale such as Hot Wheels, books and games.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. The Bureau County Fairgrounds is located at 811 W. Peru St.