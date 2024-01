The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host a music jam 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host a music jam 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Bring your instrument or a song to sing, or just come to listen and enjoy a casual evening of music.