The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its business after hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Princeton Closet, 2026 N. Main St. (Photo provided by Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its business after hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Princeton Closet, 2026 N. Main St.

Chamber members are encouraged to mix, mingle and make connections at the event.