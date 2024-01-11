La Salle police begin surveillance camera program

The La Salle Police Department is seeking help from residents with surveillance cameras. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle Police Department is seeking help from residents with surveillance cameras.

The Community Camera Network registers residents’ or businesses’ private surveillance cameras with the La Salle Police Department by filling out an application. Homes or businesses then will be placed on a map that only La Salle police can access.

Registration for the program does not give La Salle police any direct access to surveillance equipment, such as log-in credentials. Registration also does not make anyone obligated to agree to share video surveillance with investigators.

Information given to police is for official use only and remains confidential.

To register, visit www.lasalle-il.gov/community-camera-network. For information on the program, contact Officer Gatza at 815-223-2131, ext. 5329, or rgatza@lasalle-il.gov.