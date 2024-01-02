Starved Rock Foundation to present new $40,000 theater upgrades at Visitor Center

The Starved Rock Foundation is inviting the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony of its newly revitalized audio/visual theater at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. (Scott Anderson)

Since 1991, The Starved Rock Foundation has been the official non-profit organization for Starved Rock State Park. The Foundation is rooted in conservation, education and recreation.

The ceremony will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, to celebrate the successful completion of this $40,000 audio/visual theater upgrade.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our revamped theater and invite the community to learn more about our foundation,” said Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation.

The event will feature:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Join the foundation for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon with foundation board members, community officials and local media. The new theater features enhanced speakers, Bluetooth capability for visitors with hearing aids and an updated screen.

New Volunteer Opportunities: Embrace the opportunity to actively contribute to the park by volunteering. Whether you’re passionate about nature, history or community engagement, there’s a place for everyone to make a positive impact.

Calendar Donation Celebration: The community, photographers and local businesses will present a check for the total amount raised by the annual calendar fundraiser. The annual calendar fundraiser was created in 2020 to benefit Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks.

Robbin Keenan, board member and foundation bookstore manager, emphasized the role volunteers serve.

“We all share a passion and love for the park,” Keenan said. “As our foundation continues to experience unprecedented growth, we are actively welcoming new individuals to help us fulfill our mission and preserve Starved Rock State Park for generations to come.”

Refreshments, coffee and pastries will be provided.