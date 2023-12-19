Streator physical therapist receives Sunflower Award

OSF HealthCare Multispecialty Services announced Dodi Callister, a recently retired physical therapist at the OSF Center for Health in Streator, was recently presented with a Sunflower Award. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare Multispecialty Services announced Dodi Callister, a recently retired physical therapist at the OSF Center for Health in Streator, was recently presented with a Sunflower Award.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve and Dodi is quite deserving,” said Jennifer Currier, director of Rehabilitation Service for OSF HealthCare Western Region.

Callister was with OSF HealthCare for almost six years before her retirement. A patient nominated Callister, praising Dodi as the best therapist for her caring and professional approach. The patient highlighted Dodi’s clear explanations, ability to encourage them to do their best while being mindful of pain and expertise in working with pelvic bones.

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.