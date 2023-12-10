Marseilles library to host cookie decorating, ugly sweater contest

Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host activities the week of Dec. 10. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host activities the week of Dec. 10.

5:15 Monday, Dec. 11: Library Board Meeting, open to the public in the community room downstairs.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 13: Calling all preschoolers and caregivers to join the library and decorate a Christmas cookie and listen to some seasonal stories.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: Curious Kids group kindergarten through eighth grade. Join the library in decorating some festive Christmas cookies.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15: National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Wear your ugly sweater to the library. The ugliest sweater worn into the library wins a prize.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.