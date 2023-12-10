Marseilles library to host cookie decorating, ugly sweater contest

Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host activities the week of Dec. 10.
5:15 Monday, Dec. 11: Library Board Meeting, open to the public in the community room downstairs.
10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 13: Calling all preschoolers and caregivers to join the library and decorate a Christmas cookie and listen to some seasonal stories.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: Curious Kids group kindergarten through eighth grade. Join the library in decorating some festive Christmas cookies.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15: National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Wear your ugly sweater to the library. The ugliest sweater worn into the library wins a prize.
Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.