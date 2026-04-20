Presentation on food in the Civil War coming to Butterfield Court in Kankakee

The food of the Civil War era, North and South, is the topic of a free presentation May 17 at the Butterfield Court Living Senior Living facility of Riverside Health Care.

Christina Lea Smith, a teacher and lecturer on Civil War topics, will be the presenter. Smith holds a master’s degree in history and has taught for more than 20 years. She regularly offers classes in Civil War history through the Lifelong Learning program at Kankakee Community College.

“Now You’re Cookin’” will examine the food culture North and South in 19th-century America. What did Americans eat? Is there a Southern food cuisine? How was food prepared?

The event will be held Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m. at Butterfield Court, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee. Admission is free, but you must pre-register because space is limited. For reservations, call Riverside at 815-935-3274 or the Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table at 630-278-9036.

Riverside is sponsoring the event. The Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table is organizing the program.

Smith has presented often on various Civil War topics. She is passionate about the Battle of Gettysburg and plans to sit soon for the exam to become a Licensed Battlefield Guide.