4 Streator High alums were inducted into Worthy Hall of Fame

Four Streator High School alums were inducted to the Dr. Worthy Streator Hall of Fame on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Pictured are Justice Eugene Daugherity, Class of 1964; Craig Roberts, Class of 1961; Derek Reed, Class of 2000; and Beth Bute, accepting on behalf of her husband inductee, Judge Daniel Bute, Class of 1969. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Four Streator High School alums were inducted to the Dr. Worthy Streator Hall of Fame on Dec. 2.

Justice Eugene Daugherity, Class of 1964; Craig Roberts, Class of 1961; Derek Reed, Class of 2000; Judge Daniel Bute, Class of 1969, were the inductees.

The event was run entirely by students in Streator High/Illinois Valley Community College dual-credit instructor Rob Tyne’s Western Civilization class. Tyne’s class was in charge of the in-person ceremony with the previous year’s class having conducted the research and video preparation on the 2023 inductees and this year’s class completing the work.

The Foundation partners with the Worthy Hall of Fame to help support efforts to bring awareness of alumni who have made a difference in their communities and the world.