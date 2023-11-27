4 to be inducted into Streator High School Worthy Hall of Fame in 2023

Four more names will be added to the Dr. Worthy Streator Hall of Fame during its 11th induction ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Streator High School.

The event, itself, is run entirely by students in Streator High/Illinois Valley Community College dual-credit instructor Rob Tyne’s Western Civilization class. Tyne’s class is in charge of the in-person ceremony with last year’s class having conducted the research and video preparation on the 2023 inductees and this year’s class completing the work.

Videos made by the students will be shown during the event, with the recipients receiving a plaque. An unveiling of a display case honoring the new inductees will take place.

The class will begin work on its projects in January 2024 for the 2025 class. A committee looks at the nominees submitted by the public and makes recommendations on candidates who are “worthy” of the honors.

Working in groups, students research the nominees looking at nomination submission materials, using school yearbooks, reaching out to the person who will be honored or those who knew/know them and scouring the internet for background information. They then create a five-minute documentary on each person. The videos are presented to fellow classmates and representatives of the STHS Educational Foundation for review prior to the event.

The Foundation partners with the Worthy Hall of Fame to help support efforts to bring awareness of alumni who have made a difference in their communities and the world. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

The 2023 inductees include Craig Roberts, Eugene P. Daugherity, Daniel J. Bute and Derek Reed.

Craig Roberts, Class of 1961

Craig Roberts (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Craig Roberts was a sports broadcaster for KPRC-TV. He primarily did play-by-play for the Houston Oilers and the University of Houston, as well as college basketball on NBC Sports. Most recently, he was a sports director for News92FM.

During high school, Roberts was involved in sports and clubs. He was a part of the radio club, while also involving himself in school plays. He also played basketball, football, baseball and wrestling. This led to his love for sports that would eventually lead to his career choice. After graduating in 1961, he attended Southern Illinois University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in government. After college, Roberts served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969. Following his tour of duty, Craig decided to pursue a career in sports broadcasting. He received his first job at Northern Illinois as a play-by-play announcer for its football team. He also spent time as an announcer for Bradley and Illinois State basketball games. During this time, he spent time in San Francisco, Wyoming and Indianapolis. Roberts eventually found himself in Houston. This is where he spent the majority of his career. He worked for KPRC-TV from 1980-2002, and in 1983, he worked at Channel 2 to make “Sports Sunday.”

Roberts’ accomplishments in sportscasting and sports news, like his insightful commentary and extensive coverage of sporting events, captivated audiences and left an incredible mark on the industry. It earned him his place in the 2023 induction class of the Worthy Hall of Fame.

Eugene P. Daugherity, Class of 1964

Eugene P. Daugherity (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Justice Eugene P. Daugherity was born on Dec. 27, 1945, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was raised in Streator and was the second oldest of eight siblings. Both of Eugene’s parents were born and raised in Streator.

As Daugherity’s high school career began, Streator became economically prosperous and he became involved in many more school organizations and sports. These included baseball, football, tennis, golf and student government organizations. As Daugherity was involved in many high school activities, teachers voluntarily helped him balance school, sports, activities and work at the Streator Canning Factory. While in high school, he met one of his best friends, Bob Dieken, and his wife, Caroline Boyd. Daugherity graduated from Streator High School in 1964 and went on to attend Loyola University in Chicago.

After attending Loyola University with his original plan of becoming a teacher, his uncle, Park Daugherity, gave him the inspiration to become a lawyer. He applied to law school after a few years of teaching at St. Anthony’s and was accepted into DePaul University College of Law to receive his Juris Doctor Degree. While at DePaul, he was part of a fraternity called Tau Kappa Epsilon.

After receiving his Juris Doctor Degree, Daugherity went on to become Justice Eugene P. Daugherity. He spent 29 years in private practice in Ottawa and north central Illinois. He has handed down many judgments with truth, convictions and integrity. His two children have followed in his footsteps and are practicing law as well, which has been one of his greatest accomplishments. Daugherity has mastered so much professionally and personally, which makes him an excellent candidate for his induction to the Streator High School Worthy Hall of Fame.

Daniel J. Bute, Class of 1969

Daniel J. Bute (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Daniel J. Bute was an associate circuit judge in the 13th judicial circuit of Illinois and was reappointed two times. He truly loved his town and state and was dedicated to bettering them. In high school Bute was involved in many extracurriculars, including band, German Club, tennis, WIZZ Jr. and executive council. Throughout high school he was well liked and well known. Bute graduated from Streator High School in 1969. After this he went to the University of Illinois, where he became president of his fraternity. After graduating from U of I in 1973, Bute went on to John Marshall Law School. At John Marshall he became editor of Law Review. Daniel graduated from John Marshall Law School in the top 10 of his class in 1977. Shortly after graduation he went into a private practice as a partner of the law firm Cantlin and Bute in 1977. Then in 1982 Bute became a public defender until 1983, and he was reappointed 1992 to 2005. As a public defender Bute was known for being tough and telling it like it is.

On May 5, 2005, Bute called his family as quickly as he could and told them he was the associate circuit judge of the 13th Judicial Court (Illinois). He found success in the law because of his agreeable personality and photographic memory.

Bute not only helped the community through his work, he also was active in community service. He is known for helping out with the Marquette basketball team, where he would scout and keep scores. Whether it’s at Marquette High School, Knights of Columbus or Ottawa Jaycees, he was giving back. He loved cooking, spending time with his family and sports.

Bute’s success in court as public defender and judge and his passion for bettering the community without a doubt granted him a place in the 2024 induction class of the Worthy Hall of Fame.

Derek Reed, Class of 2000

Derek Reed (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Derek Reed was born to his late mother Kathy and his father David Reed in Streator, on March 18, 1982.

He attended St. Anthony’s Grade School for his elementary and junior high years and later attended Streator High School. While in high school Reed petitioned the city for a skate park that he helped build. Also, during high school he received the Cary C. Barr Scholarship and Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry Volunteerism awards.

Upon graduating Reed was set on pursuing engineering and began college at Illinois Valley Community College. It should be noted Reed was the first person in his family on either side to earn a college degree, as to which his highest achievement was his doctoral degree. While attending Illinois Valley Community College, Reed was involved in Phi Theta Kappa honor society and graduated magna cum laude. Around graduation time from Illinois Valley Community College, Reed’s interests shifted to psychology. He then transferred to Illinois State University. Upon being a student at Illinois State University, he was in all honor courses and was involved with three different faculty in behavioral psychology. His internship was in a human lab at an autism clinic providing direct behavior therapy and doing research on behavior economics.

Reed was involved with the presidency of Psi Chi (National Honor Society for Psychology) and Mortar Board Honor Society. This led him to pursue Syracuse University for his PhD. At Syracuse University, Reed got his master’s and PhD in school psychology. He also was an instructor there for various courses, served as a consultant in group homes for adults with disabilities and interned as a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District.

Throughout his years of schooling Reed received scholarships, such as the PepsiCo foundation scholarship that recognized his achievements in the field of psychology. He completed his entire PhD coursework in three years with a masters included along the way. Reed was the youngest person at Syracuse to earn a PhD in his graduating cohort at the age of 26. Along with many other accomplishments and high achievements, Reed was a scientist for the Cofrin Center for Addiction Research and Treatment. Also, he was a professor in the Department of Applied Behavioral Sciences at the University of Kansas where he directed the Applied Behavioral Economics laboratory.

Reed is the director of Applied Behavioral Sciences at Institutes for Behavior Resources. He lives with his wife Florence and their 5-year-old son. Reed should be noted for his influential works in applied behavioral sciences and psychology, all contributing to society with over 180 publications, co-authored three edited books and one textbook. This has earned his place in the 2023 Worthy Hall of Fame.