St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley holds Advent talks

St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley presents an Advent travelogue, presentations on Greece, at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings through Dec. 20.

Based on a recent pilgrimage to Greece, the church plans four one-hour slide shows. Participants will see the places of Paul’s epistles to the Corinthians, Thessalonians, Philippians, Ephesians as well as other beautiful Christian sites.

Refreshments will be served.

All presentations will be broadcast on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5822049765

Programs also will be recorded and available afterward on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVy__6R3xbIrx-UI8H63AUA