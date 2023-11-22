Take notice of parking restrictions, detours during Ottawa Festival of Lights parade

The Ottawa Festival of Lights parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

The parade will begin at La Salle Street and the 200 block of West Jackson Street. The parade turns south onto La Salle Street and ends at Main Street.

Entertainment by the Friendly City Sound and Shepherd Choir, fireworks and the lighting of the tree in the Jordan Block will follow.

Prior to the parade “no parking” signs will be posted on the following streets: 200 block of West Jackson Street after p.m.; the 900 block of Clinton Street (east side only) no parking on that side of street after 3 p.m.; 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of La Salle Street, no parking in these blocks after 4 p.m.; 100 block of West Main Street, no parking in that block after 4 p.m.

Vehicles parked in any of the above spaces will be towed at owner’s expense

Route 23, La Salle Street from Lafayette to Main streets will be temporarily closed from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Festival of Lights Parade.