Paxton Giertz passes 1,000 points, Seneca opens season with a win :The Times area roundup for Nov. 21, 2023

Boys basketball
Seneca 55, Herscher 29: At the Seneca Turkey Tourney, Fighting Irish junior guard Paxton Giertz popped in a game-high 18 points — including surpassing 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer with 6:34 left in the third quarter.
Senior forward Lane Provance added 16 points for Seneca in the season opening triumph.
Marquette 56, DePue 24: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders started their season with a solid win over the Little Giants.
Hall 74, Somonauk 68: At the Seneca Turkey Tourney, the Bobcats trailed by 13 at halftime then battled back to tie the game late before falling in their season opener to the Red Devils.
Carson Bahrey led Somonauk with 24 points, four assists and five steals, while Brock Sexton added 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Earlville 64, Momence 36: At the Route 17 Classic in Dwight, the Red Raiders (2-0) ran to a win for the second straight night.
Griffin Cook had another solid game for Earlville with 22 points, six assists and three steals. Ryan Browder added 15 points and three steals, while Trenton Fruit chipped in 10 points.
Girls basketball
Serena 46, Amboy 40: At Amboy, the Huskers improved to 5-0 to start the season with the road win over the Clippers.
Makayla McNally had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Serena, while Paisley Twait had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Fieldcrest 54, Roanoke-Benson 22: At Minonk, the Knights won for the second straight night to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Kaitlyn White led Fieldcrest with 15 points, while TeriLynn Timmerman added 13 and Macy Gochanour chipped in 11.
Rock Falls 49, Sandwich 47: At Sandwich, the Indians fell just short in the loss to the Rockets.
Sandwich was led by 18 points from Hannah Treptow and 15 points from Kayden Corneils.
Puntan County 49, Somonauk-Leland 15: At Granville, the Bobcats played a strong second quarter according to coach Jason Zaleski, but eventually fell to the Panthers.
Somonauk-Leland was led by Abby Hohmann’s seven points and four rebounds, while Brynn Pennington added four points.
Morris 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24: At Morris, the Falcons were defeated in the road contest.
Putnam County 43, Seneca 36: At Granville on Monday, the Fighting Irish dropped their Tri-County Conference opener to the Panthers.
Seneca (3-2, 0-1) was paced by 11 points from Lauryn Barla, while Alyssa Zellers and Audry McNabb posted eight points each.
Boys bowling
St. Bede Academy 2,899, Streator 2,785: At the Streator Elks Lodge, the Bulldogs dropped the home match to the Bruins.
Anthony Dominic led Streator with a 576 series that included a 211 high game. Cody Taylor added a 501 series and a 203 best game, followed by Jaxin Goodrich (485), Tyson Kolojay (450) and Izak Gallik (444).
Boys wrestling
Sandwich 70, Westmont 12: At Sandwich, the Indians opened their season with a dual victory over the Sentinels.
Sandwich received contested-match wins from Cooper Corder (20-5, technical fall) at 132 pounds, Cash White (15-0, TF) at 144 and Miles Corder (1:37, pinfall) at 150.