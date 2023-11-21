La Salle police warn of vehicle thefts

La Salle police remind residents to keep their vehicles locked – and not leave keys in the ignition – following a recent spree of vehicle thefts and burglaries.

In a Tuesday news release, the La Salle Police Department warned residents to secure their vehicles to prevent additional property crimes involving motor vehicles.

“We are also requesting you remind all out-of-town guests, who may be visiting for the upcoming holidays, to do the same,” police said.

The reported crimes are being actively investigated. Anyone who has spotted illegal activity or who has video surveillance to facilitate the investigation is asked to contact the detective division at 815-223-2131.