Wedron man gets 10 years prison for dissemination of images

A Wedron man pleaded guilty Thursday to disseminating lewd images with his phone and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Robert S. Kowalski, 33, was scheduled to appear on a motion for pre-trial release. The hearing had the potential to be precedent-setting: No suspect charged in La Salle County with dissemination of child pornography had, to date, sought release under newly-implemented provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

But when Kowalski appeared in court, it was to enter a guilty plea. With 160 days credit for time served, and a chance at day-for-day good time, Kowalski could be released in late 2027 or early 2028.

Kowalski was charged June 8 after La Salle County investigators seized electronic devices from his home an discovered an illicit video found to have been transmitted a few weeks earlier.

Kowalski declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.