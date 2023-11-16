November 16, 2023
Wedron man gets 10 years prison for dissemination of images

Man pleaded guilty in Thursday hearing

By Tom Collins
Robert S. Kowalski, of Wedron

Robert S. Kowalski, of Wedron (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A Wedron man pleaded guilty Thursday to disseminating lewd images with his phone and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Robert S. Kowalski, 33, was scheduled to appear on a motion for pre-trial release. The hearing had the potential to be precedent-setting: No suspect charged in La Salle County with dissemination of child pornography had, to date, sought release under newly-implemented provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

But when Kowalski appeared in court, it was to enter a guilty plea. With 160 days credit for time served, and a chance at day-for-day good time, Kowalski could be released in late 2027 or early 2028.

Kowalski was charged June 8 after La Salle County investigators seized electronic devices from his home an discovered an illicit video found to have been transmitted a few weeks earlier.

Kowalski declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.