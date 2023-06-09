Wedron man arrested on child porn charges

A 32-year-old Wedron man was arrested following a several month investigation into child exploitation and pornography, said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss.
Robert S. Kowalski was arrested Thursday on the charges of dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is being held at the La Salle County Jail, pending a bond hearing Friday.
Further charges may be filed at a later time as the investigation continues.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Teach Crimes Bureau.