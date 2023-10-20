Live Well Streator to host prescription take back event Oct. 28

Live Well Streator is giving residents an opportunity to empty out their medicine cabinets of unused medication.

A drive-thru prescription drug disposal will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28, on the 200 block of North Park Street at the City Park.

Drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either be removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and the environment.

Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment, Live Well Streator said in a news release.