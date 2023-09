With a chance of rain Saturday, the Ottawa Special Events Group said it will make a decision by 2 p.m. Saturday whether to proceed with its final concert of the year 5 to 7 p.m. at Washington Square, featuring Ray’s Rockets.

Ottawa Special Events Group Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Osegmike will have a post on the status of the concert.

The Music in the Park banners on the corners of Washington Square will be removed by 2 p.m. Saturday if the concert is canceled.