Illinois Valley Animal Rescue dealing with overcrowding

The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue is feeling a bit more crowded than usual. An influx of dogs has the facility over capacity and in need of people willing to adopt a new four-legged member to their household. Normally, the dog building can hold up to 40 dogs, but this week they are currently housing 55, according to shelter manager Leslie Urnikis.

Dog adoption hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at their facility at 116 Industrial Drive in La Salle. You can also make an appointment by calling 815-224-0061.

IVAR is always seeking donations of pet food, cleaning supplies and more. There is a current need for Friskies mixed pate to help feed the cats they have available for adoption. Adoption hours for the cat building are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.