La Salle library to host Colson Whitehead in virtual talk with 200 other libraries

The La Salle Public Library will be joining more than 200 other libraries in Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, to kick off the third season of Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort featuring virtual programs with bestselling and award-winning authors and esteemed speakers. The season opens with Colson Whitehead, two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility.

The program is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_ColsonWhitehead. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.