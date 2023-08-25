Stage 212 in La Salle sets auditions for ‘Falsettos’

Auditions for Stage 212′s off-season 2024 production “Falsettos,” the hilarious, heartbreaking and unique musical about family, relationships, bar mitvahs, baseball and AIDS, will be 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle. Callbacks are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.

Director Reid Tomasson will be casting seven performers in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Auditioners should prepare cuts from two contrasting songs. Cuts should be no longer than 1 minute and in the style of the show. A backing track is required for the audition. Audition songs must be memorized. Reading from a screen or paper will not be allowed. An aux cord will be provided to play the backing track.

Video submissions will be accepted until noon Sept. 9. No videos received after this date will be considered without prior approval. In the video submission, please include name, songs being sung, and the role being auditioned for. Video submissions should be forwarded to reidtomasson@gmail.com.

A completed audition form is required to audition. You will need to complete a form even if you are sending in a video audition. The form, along with additional important audition information, may be found on the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org. Paper copies will not be used.

“Falsettos” contains adult content and themes. Questions may be submitted to Tomasson at reidtomasson@gmail.com. “Falsettos” will be presented Jan. 5-7.