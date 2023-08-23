La Salle County police reports: August 23, 2023

Jamie J. Christman, 27, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with burglary to a motor vehicle at 11:16 a.m. Aug. 18 at Crosat Street and O’Conor Avenue. Police said there are other burglary reports under review and additional charges may be pending.
Gaven Kelchner, 24, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with disturbing the peace, resisting at midnight Tuesday and then charged with domestic battery at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, both times at a location in the 1900 block of St. Vincent’s Avenue.
Troy Lawless, 50, homeless, was picked up by La Salle police on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear (probation violation, traffic) at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at a location in the 600 block of Chartres Street.
Alex A. Perez, 31, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with battery at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday following an investigation into an incident in the 200 block of Sandra Avenue.
Austin M. Stalter, 24, of Morris, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and speeding Tuesday in the 200 block of Main Street.
Nicholas S. Young, 37, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on Kendall and DeKalb county warrants for failure to appear Tuesday in the 200 block of Main Street.
Bryant Lopez, 21, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended and no insurance at 11:17 p.m. Monday at West Main and Clay streets in Ottawa.
Brittany Turczyn, 36, of Tonica, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday at Route 23 and Main Street in Ottawa.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.