Photos: Infinity takes the Princeton Main Street stage

Infinity: The Ultimate Tribute took the stage on Princeton’s Main Street on Friday, Aug. 18, after having to reschedule its original July 28 appearance because of excessive heat and storm threats.

The band featured covers of classic rock ballads from bands like Journey, Boston and Styx and the event also featured food and drink vendors from across the Illinois Valley.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Infinity: The Ultimate Tribute took the stage on Princeton’s Main Street on Friday, Aug. 18 (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Infinity was the fourth band to play as part of Princeton Tourism’s Summer Street Concert Series after the community enjoyed performances by Rockland Road on June 16, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience on June 30 and Brushville on Aug. 11.

Two more concerts are scheduled as a part of the series with Freebird: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute set for Sept. 7 and a Rotary Park Oktoberfest with Paloma and Heidelberg German Band on Sept. 30.

For information, visit princetontourism.org.