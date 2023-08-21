Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show announces 2023 General Projects Awards

4-H members from across Marshall and Putnam counties participated in the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show that was held July 17-20 at the fairgrounds in Henry. The 2023 General Projects Awards were announced as follows:

Aerospace

Outstanding Beginning Model Rocket (Granville National Bank): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding Advanced Model Rocket (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Joey Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers

Outstanding Aerospace (Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth): Waylon Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding Rocket Launce (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways

Clothing

Outstanding STEAM 1 (Henry Rotary): Grace Miles of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding STEAM 2 (Henry Rotary): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding Shopping in Style (Daryle Wragge): Miley Nix of Bennington Go-Getters

Best Junior Model (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Miley Nix of Bennington Go-Getters

Rhonda Downey Memorial Best Overall Sewing & Textiles (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Kaitlyn Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Foods

Senior Champion Cook (Mona’s Inc.): Christina Weir of Steuben Rangers

Junior Champion Cook (Daryle Wragge): Emma Kay Gaspardo of Henry Guys and Gals

Home and Family

Outstanding Home and Family Exhibit (Camp Grove State Bank): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders

Outstanding Home and Family Exhibit (Campbell Insurance): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers

Horticulture

Best Market Basket (Illinois Valley Herb Guild): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers

Outstanding Gardening Exhibit (Rotary Club of Toluca): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers

Outstanding Horticulture/Crops Exhibit (Rumbold & Kuhn, Inc.): Myles Stange of LW Achievers

Outstanding Flower Exhibit (Ryan Anderson, Attorney at Law): Bridget Moodie of Steuben Rangers

Miscellaneous

Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Civic Engagement 2 (Daryle Wragge): Connor Anderson of Henry Guys & Gals

Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Reading (Randy and Lori Toepper): Bella Hall of Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Cat Care (Daryle Wragge): Brody Lutz of Bennington Go -Getters

Mechanical Science and Technology

Christopher Miller Award (Bennington Go-Getters): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding Beginning Woodworking Exhibit (Bruch Farms): Jackson Nauman of Henry Guys & Gals

Outstanding Woodworking Exhibit (George and Margy Mattern Family): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding Electricity Exhibit (Energy Specialist Co.): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding Small Engines (Bills Small Engines): Dominik Larimer of L-W Achievers

Outstanding Tractor Exhibit (Birkey’s Farm Store): Jack McGlasson of Steuben Rangers

Outstanding Science & Technology Exhibit (Energy Specialist): Salina Breckinridge of Lostant Leaders

Outstanding Computer Exhibit (George and Margy Mattern Family): Brady Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Outstanding Welder (Lindstrom Family Trust): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders

Natural Resources

Brandon Phillips Memorial Award (The First National Bank of Lacon): Samantha Nauman of Henry guys & Gals

Visual Arts

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Computer Generated Art (Classic Floor Covering): Hayden Meachum Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Heritage Arts (Compeer Financial): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Glass (Henry auto Parts – NAPA): Reese Lenkaitis of PC Progressors

Outstanding Art Exhibit – 3D Mixed Media (McNabb Grain): Miles Stange of L-W Achievers

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (North Central Bank): Ava Ehnis Bell Plain Hustlers

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Compeer Financial): Bella Hall of Saratoga Leadaways

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Daryle Wragge): Avery Schaer of Steuben Rangers

Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kendra Story of PC Progressors

Outstanding Heritage Art Exhibit (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways

Best Overall Photography Exhibit (Jim’s IGA): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders

Best Overall Photo Editing (John Maubach Construction): Ryan Carlson of Henry Guys and Gals

Outstanding Beginning Photography Exhibit (Karl Ziegler): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors

Best Novice Food Decorating (Brittany Kuehn Leech and Tyler Kuehn): Avery Schaer of Steuben Rangers

Best Intermediate Food Decorating (Henry Rotary): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers