Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show announces 2023 General Projects Awards

4-H members from across Marshall and Putnam counties participated in the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show that was held July 17-20 at the fairgrounds in Henry. The 2023 General Projects Awards were announced as follows:
Aerospace
Outstanding Beginning Model Rocket (Granville National Bank): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding Advanced Model Rocket (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Joey Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers
Outstanding Aerospace (Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth): Waylon Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding Rocket Launce (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways
Clothing
Outstanding STEAM 1 (Henry Rotary): Grace Miles of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding STEAM 2 (Henry Rotary): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding Shopping in Style (Daryle Wragge): Miley Nix of Bennington Go-Getters
Best Junior Model (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Miley Nix of Bennington Go-Getters
Rhonda Downey Memorial Best Overall Sewing & Textiles (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Kaitlyn Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Foods
Senior Champion Cook (Mona’s Inc.): Christina Weir of Steuben Rangers
Junior Champion Cook (Daryle Wragge): Emma Kay Gaspardo of Henry Guys and Gals
Home and Family
Outstanding Home and Family Exhibit (Camp Grove State Bank): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders
Outstanding Home and Family Exhibit (Campbell Insurance): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers
Horticulture
Best Market Basket (Illinois Valley Herb Guild): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers
Outstanding Gardening Exhibit (Rotary Club of Toluca): Kiryn Schaer of Steuben Rangers
Outstanding Horticulture/Crops Exhibit (Rumbold & Kuhn, Inc.): Myles Stange of LW Achievers
Outstanding Flower Exhibit (Ryan Anderson, Attorney at Law): Bridget Moodie of Steuben Rangers
Miscellaneous
Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Civic Engagement 2 (Daryle Wragge): Connor Anderson of Henry Guys & Gals
Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Reading (Randy and Lori Toepper): Bella Hall of Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding 4-H Exhibit – Cat Care (Daryle Wragge): Brody Lutz of Bennington Go -Getters
Mechanical Science and Technology
Christopher Miller Award (Bennington Go-Getters): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding Beginning Woodworking Exhibit (Bruch Farms): Jackson Nauman of Henry Guys & Gals
Outstanding Woodworking Exhibit (George and Margy Mattern Family): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding Electricity Exhibit (Energy Specialist Co.): Lucas Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding Small Engines (Bills Small Engines): Dominik Larimer of L-W Achievers
Outstanding Tractor Exhibit (Birkey’s Farm Store): Jack McGlasson of Steuben Rangers
Outstanding Science & Technology Exhibit (Energy Specialist): Salina Breckinridge of Lostant Leaders
Outstanding Computer Exhibit (George and Margy Mattern Family): Brady Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Outstanding Welder (Lindstrom Family Trust): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders
Natural Resources
Brandon Phillips Memorial Award (The First National Bank of Lacon): Samantha Nauman of Henry guys & Gals
Visual Arts
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Computer Generated Art (Classic Floor Covering): Hayden Meachum Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Heritage Arts (Compeer Financial): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Glass (Henry auto Parts – NAPA): Reese Lenkaitis of PC Progressors
Outstanding Art Exhibit – 3D Mixed Media (McNabb Grain): Miles Stange of L-W Achievers
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (North Central Bank): Ava Ehnis Bell Plain Hustlers
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Compeer Financial): Bella Hall of Saratoga Leadaways
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Daryle Wragge): Avery Schaer of Steuben Rangers
Outstanding Art Exhibit – Chalk, Carbon, Pigment (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kendra Story of PC Progressors
Outstanding Heritage Art Exhibit (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Adalida Lindstrom of Saratoga Leadaways
Best Overall Photography Exhibit (Jim’s IGA): Piper Kammer of Lostant Leaders
Best Overall Photo Editing (John Maubach Construction): Ryan Carlson of Henry Guys and Gals
Outstanding Beginning Photography Exhibit (Karl Ziegler): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors
Best Novice Food Decorating (Brittany Kuehn Leech and Tyler Kuehn): Avery Schaer of Steuben Rangers
Best Intermediate Food Decorating (Henry Rotary): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers