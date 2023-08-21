IVAC Leadership Academy to accept 15 community leaders for program

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Illinois Valley Community Leadership Academy.

Through IVCLA, participants can expect, among other things, introductions to community leaders, behind the scenes tours and interactions with successful area businesses, a better understanding and development of their personal leadership strengths and a network of individuals from their cohort they will have as peer mentors for years to come.

The Illinois Valley Community Leadership Academy was developed to provide opportunity for personal development, community connections, critical thinking and to enhance the overall awareness of what the area’s communities have to offer. This is an 8 month course available to up-and-coming leaders, leaders new to the area and leaders who want to be more involved in the Illinois Valley. Last year’s cohort included individuals from a variety of industries with different backgrounds and areas of expertise. The diversity allowed for all involved to get a better understanding of the people and businesses that make up the Illinois Valley communities.

”It (DISC assessment) has allowed us to understand ourselves better and understand other people and how they operate, I think participants will walk away with a better understanding of what our community is and what our community needs,” said Chris Weittenhiller, CEO of Illinois Valley YMCA, who participated in last year’s program. ”I think it will position us for more partnership and collaboration.”

“I have lived here for 35 years and as we developed this course, and I had the chance to lead it I learned things about our region and businesses I never knew.” said Bill Zens, IVAC executive director. “The stories and amazing work of many of the businesses I’ve driven by for years that came out of this program still amaze me. I am excited to offer this opportunity to learn and the opportunity to network with a group of wonderful local leaders through another round of the Illinois Valley Community Leadership Academy.”

The cohort will be limited to 15 individuals. An application must be submitted to be considered, and the cost of the program is $1,500 for chamber members and $2,000 for non-members. This covers the cost of materials, professional headshots, a DISC assessment, food during the sessions and transportation on certain days among other items. All applications are due by end of day Friday, Aug. 25. For more information or to apply visit www.ivaced.org/IVCLA, email billzens@ivaced.org, or call the chamber at 815-223-0227.