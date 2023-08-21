Bureau County police blotter: August 21, 2023

Roberto R. Silva, 25, of Mendota was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 1:07 a.m. Aug. 17 at the corner of North and Main Streets in Dover on complaints of speeding 35 mph or more over the posted speed limit.
Miranda E. Acosta, 44, of Spring Valley was picked up by the Spring Valley Police Department at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 17 at 409 W. First St. in Spring Valley on an outstanding warrant.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.