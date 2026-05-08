Red Barn Nursery celebrates 35 years

Nestled right outside Sheffield is an old, historic red barn. The type that, onlookers can tell, stood the test of time, and has lots of stories engraved in its beams. This special spot is the inspiration for the town’s number one garden center, Red Barn Nursery.

Opened in 1991 by the sister trio of Martha Bowyer, Ruth Draper, and Jane Yarrington, Red Barn Nursery offers geraniums, vegetables, herbs, perennials, grasses, shrubs, and more. This year, the trio is excited to celebrate 35 years in business, with Red Barn Nursery’s season running through July 3.

Reminiscing back to their early years, Draper said they started with trees and shrubs and one little hoop house. Since then, they’ve expanded into what customers see today – a working farm with several greenhouses filled to the brim with everything anyone’s gardening heart desires.

“We usually have around 100 varieties of tomatoes and 50 varieties of peppers,” Bowyer said. “We have different varieties of basil, but the most popular is the everleaf basil. It’s a very sturdy basil.”

In addition to these popular vegetables and herbs, the trio has seen customers wanting to add plants to their landscapes to attract hummingbirds.

“Lophospermum is a trailing plant that hummingbirds like,” said Bowyer. “Hummingbird falls salvia is another one that attracts hummingbirds. You can put it in a basket or pot. Another one is called hummingbird’s lunch. That one is a succulent. A lot of people like mezoo trails. It has pink flowers. This year, we have a string of pearls succulent. It has little red flowers. We also have sensitive plants the kids like. Their leaves fold up when touched or at sunset.”

If you’re just beginning, the trio says to start simple.

“Marigolds, zinnias, and petunias are easy,” Bowyer said. “Most of those are full sun, so you’ll need to know what your sun situation is.”

With the goal of growing the best quality plants each spring, the trio starts most of their products from seed, and newer varieties from patented cuttings. They said that, unlike plants found in big-box stores, their plants will start growing as soon as you plant them because they don’t have any growth retardant on them to prevent them from outgrowing their sales container.