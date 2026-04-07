Seattle Sutton, a long-time champion of using clean ingredients

Clean eating is now embraced as a mainstream concept, but long before social media influencers touted its benefits, Seattle Sutton was an advocate for it. The belief in fresh, real foods continues to be the major focus at Seattle Sutton still to this day.

“Well before ‘clean ingredients’ became popular, we have proudly served clean-label meals for over 40 years. Our founder, Seattle Sutton, believed fresh, wholesome food should never rely on artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners – just real ingredients prepared with care,” Rene Ficek, president and owner of Seattle Sutton, said.

“That commitment still guides us today. Every meal is free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, hydrogenated fats, MSG, high-fructose corn syrup, and harmful preservatives. We follow strict ingredient standards, excluding more than 60 ingredients, including every item the Center for Science in the Public Interest rates as ‘avoid.’”

While clean eating can benefit everyone, older adults may face particular challenges that make food services like Seattle Sutton a valuable resource.

“Dietary needs shift as we age, and adults 55-plus often face health changes that make balanced, portion-controlled nutrition essential for staying active and feeling their best,” Ficek said.

“Bone density and muscle mass naturally decline – especially for women after menopause. Metabolism slows, insulin sensitivity drops, and weight gain and Type II diabetes become more common. Blood pressure and cardiovascular risks rise, and increased salt sensitivity doesn’t help. On top of that, nutrient absorption decreases, affecting everything from hydration to brain and eye health,” she added.

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating can play a crucial role in keeping seniors on track with their nutritional goals – something that can be difficult for them to do on their own, especially if they need to shop for all the ingredients, find healthy recipes, and cook everything from scratch.

“Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating makes eating well simple with portion- and calorie-controlled meal plans that meet the standards of the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Our meals follow Mediterranean diet principles – a pattern frequently recommended by doctors for heart health, weight control, and longevity,” Ficek said.

“We also see many customers on GLP-1 medications find our meals especially helpful, since these medications make portion size and nutrient quality more important than ever. Having balanced, protein-rich, thoughtfully designed meals takes the guesswork out of eating well while supporting results and overall health,” she said.

Seattle Sutton’s easy meals can help everyone reach their goals – whether they are focusing on health or weight loss.

“Our meals are designed for almost everyone – whether you have specific health goals or simply want to eat better every day. Healthy eating should be enjoyable for life, and more people than ever are looking for food that tastes great and supports their well-being,” Ficek said.

“Our 1,200-calorie, dietitian-designed plan is ideal for those looking to lose weight, while our 2,000-calorie plan supports higher calorie needs, active lifestyles, and fitness goals. Both options are portion- and calorie-controlled and have helped tens of thousands of customers improve conditions such as prediabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and more,” she said.

Seattle Sutton offers their clients options as well, so they can find an eating plan that’s just right for them.

“The dietitian-designed meal plans are available in the Signature menu, Signature menu without seafood, and a plant-based vegetarian option. Customers can choose to order either 4 days or 7 days of meals per week. While a subscription is never required, many customers find it a very convenient way to order,” Ficek said.

Just recently, Seattle Sutton added a Choose Your Own Meals plan so customers can pick their favorite meals or meals they want to try, and it’s been a big hit, according to Ficek.

“Customers can now mix and match breakfast, lunch, and dinner from all meals available on our rotating weekly menu. Some items, like our Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast and Beef Pot Roast, have become instant favorites, with many customers ordering multiples each week,” she said.

“When you select Choose Your Own Meals on our website, you’ll find helpful filters that make choosing easy. You can sort meals by your dietary needs and preferences, including heart-healthy, protein-packed, low-sodium, diabetes-friendly, kidney care, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. It’s flexible, convenient, and tailored to how you want to eat,” Ficek said.

Seattle Sutton ships its meals nationwide, but there are also five pickup locations spread throughout the Illinois Valley in Mendota, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, and Streator.

“These local locations also offer local delivery from our own Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating delivery drivers,” Ficek said.