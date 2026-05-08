Hiding in plain sight

The lawn and garden section at Jobst Monuments in Ottawa is so varied and unique that it may be hard to decide which pieces to buy. (Shannon Serpette)

Shoppers might not think to look in a monument store for unique lawn and garden items. They’d be missing out, however, if they didn’t take a look inside Jobst Monuments & Gifts in Ottawa.

The employees there refer to the shop as “Ottawa’s best-kept secret” because customers are often surprised by how many items fill the aisles and the walls. The family-owned business was established in 1903 and still has the original floors, which adds to its charm.

“My cousin’s grandfather started the business,” owner Char Bragg said. “I’ve been here since 2000.”

Jobst Monuments used to sell only monuments before Bragg decided to add lawn and garden items to diversify the business.

“I started with granite benches and bird baths,” Bragg said.

Since then, the lawn and garden options have greatly expanded. A walk through the shop will take quite a while because there are so many items. It feels as if shoppers might discover something new each time they walk down an aisle – and Bragg admits to feeling that way herself, even though she owns the store.

“I browse,” she said.

The business features planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, fairy gardens, rain gauges, spinners, bird baths, concrete items, and more.

“Occasionally, we will get pieces from local artists,” Bragg said.

They also try to stay on top of trends, such as air plants, which are a hot item for them.

“We try to have them year-round,” employee Debbie Walker said. “There’s a lot more inside than meets the eye. We have unique gifts for every price range. Christmas and spring are our busiest times, but we’re open year-round.”