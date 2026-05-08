A one-stop shop for spring

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or you’ve decided to spruce up your lawn or garden for the first time, you’ll find no shortage of businesses in the Illinois Valley area that sell supplies. One of those places is where you might already buy your groceries – Sullivan’s Foods in Mendota.

Candace Richey, head pricing coordinator and lawn and garden specialist for Sullivan’s in Mendota, said Sullivan’s is a great spot to stock up on lawn and garden supplies because it offers convenience and a good assortment of items.

“We have bulk mulch. We have bagged mulch and bagged dirt. We have a good variety of flowers, plants, and vegetables. We have cement pots,” Richey said.

“Our vegetables have always done great here,” Richey said, adding that they are watered and pruned as needed to ensure customers are walking away with healthy plants.

As someone who has her own flower garden and raised vegetable gardens, Richey said she highly recommends the products they sell.

Those who aren’t looking to add to their existing plants and instead want to beautify their lawns and gardens will still find items of interest at Sullivan’s in Mendota. The store carries stepping stones, fairy garden items, and statues that can add a personal touch to any garden. If shoppers want to freshen up their decks or patios, Sullivan’s has options for that, too, including planter hangers that can add a quick dose of cuteness to any plain pot.

“We will still have our decorative umbrellas,” Richey said.

Sullivan’s in Mendota will keep most of its lawn and garden items until early June. Customers don’t even have to go inside to make some purchases. Sullivan’s sets up a register outside, seven days a week, weather permitting, to sell lawn and garden supplies.

“We’re the one-stop place to get your basic lawn and garden supplies,” Richey said.