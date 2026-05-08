Kick off spring at Hornbaker Gardens

Hornbaker Gardens begins teeming with life in early spring and is a one-stop shop for the avid plant enthusiast – it has hostas, daylilies, trees, shrubs, grasses, aquatics, annuals, native plants, perennials, and more. Whether you’re just beginning to get your hands dirty or you’re elbow deep in your own garden or landscape, there truly is something for everyone.

“When it comes to gardening, it can feel really overwhelming,” Molly Blogg, second-generation owner, said. “There are so many things to choose from. Picking out a native tree is one of the easiest and fastest ways to impact a landscape.”

While not everyone will have space for a native tree, Blogg says that’s okay, as most beginners are after simple, low-maintenance options.

“Start with your bigger items first. Decide if there’s an area you need a tree, or a space you need a shrub. Then, in front of those things, or if you have a smaller space, you can move on to your smaller perennials. Or you can do a pocket of annuals somewhere,” Blogg said.

“You want to narrow it down to ‘What are my light conditions?’ Am I looking for something for sun or shade? Are there certain colors that I’d love to have the most? You can start whittling down a big selection into what’s going to work for you. At the end of the day, it’s about what makes you happy, what you love looking at, a flower you love the shape or color of. That’s really what matters – just getting started somewhere instead of getting overwhelmed,” Blogg said.

On the flip side, there’s always something to add, especially if you’re an avid gardener.

“There’s always something unique to look to,” Blogg said. “We continue to have a lot of unique conifers. This year, we have a much bigger collection of Japanese Maples, which are often a smaller, ornamental maple. We have a great, unusual selection of those.”

Blogg said hostas are what put them on the map, and even though they’re still very popular, she likes to find plants that often get overlooked, as they can make a great addition to any landscape.

“We expanded what we offer in native plants,” said Blogg. “That’s definitely been a trend for people to be planting more native types of plants that are best suited to the soils and ecosystems in our area. They handle our climate, but are also beneficial to all the insects and wildlife in our area. Some people would like to plant as many natives as they can in their landscape, which is wonderful.”

As a second-generation owner, Blogg continues to build upon what her parents, Rich and Kathy Hornbaker started in 1987. It’s their vision that has propelled what was a humble garden center into a garden destination for plant enthusiasts all over.

“They started as a wholesale business, but quickly got into retail because this property just lent itself into building a pretty special place that people would want to come to,” Blogg said.

Since then, they have been able to design rolling gardens throughout the property, allowing customers to see over 400 varieties of hostas, trees and shrubs, perennials, and other plants offered at the garden center at a mature stage of growth.

“That’s been one of the most rewarding things for my parents, and for me, is seeing our customers, and even our staff, enjoy the beauty of this place,” Blogg said. “People have said when they drive back here, they feel the peacefulness being away from noise and out in nature. We’re kind of our own little oasis back here. Because my parents were so passionate about planting, growing, and creating these spaces, the appeal became a destination garden center.”

Blogg, who was going to blaze her own trail in sociology after college graduation, couldn’t shake the pull back to continue the family legacy.

“I think growing up in this business is what really solidified my desire to stay and continue it on,” said Blogg. “I thought I was headed in a different direction, but then decided this is where my heart was.”

Hornbaker Gardens’ season runs until October 10. The business, which is located just outside of Princeton, hosts weekly workshops throughout the spring, an open house in June, and an artisan market in September.