Family fun at The Tee Box

The main dining room at The Tee Box is newly renovated to create a welcoming space for everyone. (Contributed)

“If you build it, they will come” is not only a famous quote from The Field of Dreams, but is also exactly what the Thompson family said when opening The Tee Box in Spring Valley.

The Tee Box is a lounge featuring home-made food, delectable drinks, and full-swing multi-sport simulators.

It all started when Melanie Thompson, the mayor of Spring Valley, began applying for state grants to revitalize the town, with the hopes of creating a golf simulator for families to enjoy without having to leave their own community. When she didn’t get the grant she was hoping for, Thompson decided to invest in a building along with her family instead.

“We purchased a boutique building and were not successful in renting it out,” Thompson said. “We decided we were going to open a golf simulator business. My brother-in-law has been a golfer his whole life and opened one in Wisconsin. We did our own homework and can offer a variety of activities – kid games, football, dodgeball. It expands your audience, which I thought was necessary in our area.”

She also knew they needed to offer food and drinks, and create a welcoming space people actually want to gather in.

“We wanted a place for everyone,” Thompson said. “I feel we truly accomplished that. We have a lounge area where book clubs meet, we have a renovated dining room, we have a back room that can be utilized for special events, and we have golf leagues that come in every week.”

As far as the menu items go, Thompson’s rule is little to no processed foods. She can usually be found in the kitchen preparing her own family’s favorite dishes from scratch, which she thoroughly enjoys.

“I’m also a CPA and always wanted salads during tax season,” said Thompson. “I couldn’t find a good, local, fresh salad. We started on a salad basis, offering a variety of fresh salads. They’re chopped daily, made with fresh meats and homemade salad dressings. They’re amazing.”

She tries to source all of her ingredients locally, including meats and produce, working with as many Illinois Valley farmers as possible.

“Our crab rangoon egg rolls are unbelievable,” Thompson said. “Melanie’s Italian Beef is a very popular item too. It’s made out of fresh chuck roast, seasonings, and vegetables. We also offer that Italian beef deep-fried in a tortilla, which is unique. Another big draw is my husband’s family recipe for JT’s fried chicken.”

Everything on the menu is a family recipe that the Thompson family has enjoyed through generations. They also offer a full bar menu, including martinis and old fashions, as well as a special catering menu. Thompson says she thrives on being busy.

“It’s how I’ve been wired my whole life,” she said. “I thrive on being able to serve the community and our family business. We’ve seen different businesses open up during my mayoral term, and I believe business brings business. I support all local businesses. I want them all to be successful, and having The Tee Box as a choice is what it’s all about for me. People may come to our place for a drink and go to another place for food. It just creates a positive vibe for our community.”

She says the best part, though, is seeing people enjoy the simulator and hearing rave reviews about the food and beverages.

“I can honestly say my husband and I truly enjoy this,” Thompson said. “It’s our hobby. We enjoy cooking for people. It’s not viewed as work for us. It’s fun. The restaurant business is tough, but we truly enjoy it. Our family is very proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we’re always looking for new ideas for keeping our facility popular in the years to come. We’re very thankful for the support we’ve received in the Illinois Valley area.”