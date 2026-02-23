Anyone looking for a fun activity this summer that won’t do too much damage to their bank account should attend an Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp game.

“Our mission as a team and organization is to provide an affordable, family-friendly environment where all people feel welcomed, safe and comfortable so we can share our love and joy of baseball. Games serve as a community meshpoint where families, friends, even co-workers can gather, relax and enjoy,” Pistol Shrimp General Manager June Keeley said.

Even those who aren’t hardcore sports fans will likely still have a great time because there is so much going on at every game.

“Attending a Pistol Shrimp game could not be easier – just show up and have fun. You don’t have to know the first thing about the game. We provide free general admission, entertainment, high-level competitive collegiate baseball, contests and giveaways, and even an adjacent playground where children can play. We also invite all kids to run the bases after every home game,” she said.

The Pistol Shrimp welcomes feedback from its fans – and that input has resulted in a change for the games this year.

“Due to fan feedback requesting earlier game times, we have moved up our start times to 6:35 p.m.,” Keeley said, adding that Sundays and double headers will start at 4:35 p.m.

“Every year, we do a little pruning to our theme night line-up, which means new theme nights. No worries, though, we’ve kept all the favorites like Bark in the Park, Paint the Park Pink, Polish Night, with a few also having specialty jerseys, such as First Responder Appreciation. We are also working on a weekly night with discounts on food, beverage, and merch, along with surprises,” she said.

Fans will also notice a new layout this season.

“Over our past five seasons in the Illinois Valley, we’ve learned a lot by exploring many different ways of operating and different setups at the field. For our sixth season, we look forward to putting that knowledge to work to create a superior fan experience environment,” she said. “We’re excited to introduce a new layout where our beer, food trucks and merch will all be together in a more consolidated, centralized area behind the grandstands, making it easier to socialize.”

Those who have never been to a Pistol Shrimp game are in for a treat, according to Keeley.

“Newcomers immediately discover that this is not your typical ‘big stadium experience.’ We offer free general admission, free parking, and affordable food and beverage options. Although Pistol Shrimp games have a very warm, inviting, close-knit community feel, we provide a fantastic fan experience with our exciting theme nights, promotions, opportunities to participate in on-field activities and games, prizes, and free giveaways,” Keeley said.

“Our mascot SouthClaw Sam loves making the rounds to meet fans, and players enjoy interacting with fans. We also have some of the most gorgeous sunsets I’ve ever seen,” she added.

A day at any ballfield wouldn’t be complete without indulging in some fan-favorite stadium food.

“Pistol Shrimp games offer a variety of food and beverage options for everyone, so come hungry. Our hard-working concession staff serve up all the classic ballpark snacks and treats, including slushees, ice cream novelties, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, candy and soda,” she said.

Those who want something more substantial to eat than a snack will find a wide selection of items from food trucks at the stadium.

“Fans can chow down on a variety of cuisines from local food trucks, including barbecue, gourmet hot dogs, eggrolls, tenderloins and more. Check our promo schedule at PistolShrimp.com before heading to the park to see who will be at that night’s game,” Keeley said.

Fans who are in the mood for an adult beverage to sip on while they support the Pistol Shrimp may have a hard time deciding on which drink to choose.

“Our Beer Garden is stocked with domestic and craft beers, seltzers, canned cocktails and several varieties of Long Drink. Beer Garden staff make to order your favorite hand-crafted cocktails with award-winning Star Union Spirits,” Keeley said.

Keeley is as eager for the upcoming season to start as the rest of the Pistol Shrimp fans are.

“Summer is the best part of my whole year when the live energy and enthusiasm of people happens. I really enjoy getting to know new interns each year and work with them as they develop their skills and abilities to gain valuable work experience along with returning staff. Getting to know the new players and have a front row view to their success and development over the summer is a treat,” Keeley said.

“I also enjoy the close relationships that have been built with our food trucks, vendors, sponsors, community partners and fans. I consider many of them family at this point,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have so many amazing people on Team Pistol Shrimp.”