Four sports and 4.0 GPAs

Brooklynn Thompson holds the plaque her Henry-Senachwine High School softball team earned for being sectional champions in 2025, while teammate Rachel Eckert jumps on her back for a picture. (Melissa Thompson)

Not only are Rachel Eckert and Brooklynn Thompson killing it in all the sports they play, but these four-sport athletes are also grabbing every opportunity in life, too. Eckert and Thompson, both seniors at Henry-Senachwine High School, find time for good grades, volunteer work, and numerous clubs and organizations.

Both girls maintain grade point averages over 4.0, and Thompson ranks number one academically in her class. These athletes are living proof that students don’t have to choose between athletics, academics, and community involvement. When it comes to covering these bases, Eckert and Thompson are hitting nothing but dead-center home runs.

So how do they do it?

Thompson said the key to her success is “effective time management, including getting as much done at school as possible since my afternoons and evenings often involve practices or games. I will admit to being a big night owl, so I get a lot done between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.”

Time management skills are essential for Thompson because her schedule is packed. She is in volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, and softball, serving as a co-captain in volleyball and cheer. She is also on the high school’s Scholastic Bowl team.

Her high school clubs include Student Council, where she serves as president; Mallard Athletic Club, where she has served as a co-president in the past; and Future Business Leaders of America, where she has been president/co-president the last couple of years. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HSHS Gives Back, Yearbook Club, Math Team, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and Art Club. Brooklyn additionally serves as the Class of 2026 president.

Eckert has also realized she has to stay on top of her time management if she wants to be successful at juggling so many activities.

“I use my study halls and free time in school wisely and try to finish all of my assignments before the school day ends. When I fail to complete my homework in school, I stay busy right after school, before the game or practice, or get right on it after the game or practice,” she said.

Eckert has participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball all four years. She was in cheerleading her freshman and sophomore years, and she’s been on the dance team for the last two years. Her high school clubs include Student Council, where she serves as treasurer; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; FFA, where she shows pigs; HSHS Gives Back; Art Club; Mallard Athletic Club National Honor Society; and Family Career and Community Leaders of America. She is also the Class of 2026 vice president.

Thompson and Eckert aren’t only active at the high school – they are both dedicated community volunteers who are well on their way to earning a Silver Cord designation at graduation. To earn this cord, they must have at least 300 hours of documented community service. They have each volunteered with many community organizations, including the American Legion, the Marshall-Putnam Fair, the River Valley Players, and more.

Though these two make it look easy to succeed, they face challenges, including feeling stressed at times.

“A challenge I face is managing my time effectively, especially when I have multiple responsibilities like extracurriculars and schoolwork. It can be hard to stay on top of everything and still leave enough time for schoolwork without feeling overwhelmed,” Eckert said.

Thompson said “simply having the right tools or resources at the right time to get schoolwork done,” can be a struggle for her.

“Since so much material is online now, I have to plan accordingly,” she said.

By struggling at times and working through challenges, each girl has learned valuable lessons. Thompson said she has “definitely learned the importance of having an accurate schedule.”

Eckert said she has “learned how to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and avoid procrastination.”

“Being part of a team has also motivated me to hold myself accountable, not just for athletic goals but academic ones, too. Overall, staying active and engaged has helped me develop a strong work ethic and a healthy routine that supports my success in school,” Eckert added.

Behind their successes is a team – both on and off the court.

When she needs a pick-me-up, Thompson turns to her parents.

“My mom is a really big advocate for taking breaks. She definitely helps me to not burn myself out and helps me stay organized. My dad loves to say, ‘Work before play,’ and that is something that helps me to focus on what I need to do,” Thompson said.

Even with a solid support system behind them, there are only 24 hours in a day. So, what’s the secret in their playbook for staying motivated?

Thompson’s game plan stems from “being personally competitive,” and staying focused on the end goal.

“I have always strived to be at the top, and I think a lot of my motivation comes from the pride that I know I will feel at the end,” she said.

Eckert’s strategy is first to earn good grades. After that, she said she has “the opportunity to spend time training and (give) back to my community.”

Both athletes offered helpful tips to encourage others to stay motivated and on schedule.

“Prioritize, plan for crunch periods, and stay organized using a calendar to keep track of your assignments as well as your sports or other activities,” Eckert said.

“Don’t put things off until the last minute. If you have free time to do something, do it, even if others poke fun at you for doing so,” Thompson said.

Keeping everything in perspective can also help students power through tough times and overpacked schedules.

“It is important to remember that while athletics may be a big part of your life, your athletic performance does not define you,” Thompson said. “A bad game doesn’t give you an excuse to slack off of everything else in your life, and being involved in the classroom is important whether or not you have a game that night.”

“High school is more than just showing up and passing classes. It is your chance to explore, connect, and grow. The more you put into it, the more you get out of it,” Eckert said.