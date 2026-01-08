A no-stress wedding

While many couples dream of lavish weddings, Carter and Angela (Bernardoni) Coble of LaSalle had another plan in mind for their wedding on July 30th, 2025. Instead of spending thousands of dollars, their ideal ceremony was a small courthouse wedding that cost them just $40, according to Angela.

“We are the kind of people who don’t like to have extra attention drawn to us. I am also a wedding vendor myself and work on bridal parties almost every weekend. I wanted to have my wedding be something different and special in comparison to what I’m used to seeing when I’m working,” said Angela, who works as a hairstylist.

Angela, originally from Leonore, and Carter, who is from Peru, decided to have their wedding at the Ottawa Courthouse. The newlyweds were surprised by “how easy and effortless it was to pull together in four days,” said Angela. The only planning the couple had to do was to check availability and schedule their date, she added.

According to Angela, there are definite benefits to having a courthouse wedding.

“We saved thousands of dollars doing it this way. We were also able to share our love for one another privately with our families, who mean the most to us. We didn’t have to worry about weather, guests, timelines, etc., and it was amazing. We got to focus on each other all day long,” she said.

Having a simple, small wedding did mean that some people close to the couple were excluded.

“Our immediate families were there with us. Of course, people were left out due to the simplicity of it. However, they all have been so understanding and supportive of us and our decision to have it our way, which we are so grateful for,” she said. “So many of our family and friends try to talk us into having a big reception in the future. We are perfectly content without.”

Angela shared what her favorite moment was from her courthouse wedding.

“Our favorite thing about our wedding day was having our daughter, Fay, present. We held her in our arms during our ceremony, and it was such a precious memory that neither of us will forget,” she said.

Avoiding a big wedding will allow the couple to use their savings in ways that make them happy.

“We are hoping to buy our dream home together with the money we’ve saved, then fill it with more babies,” she said.

Angela offered advice to other couples planning their wedding – whether it’s an intimate courthouse ceremony or a big, fancy extravaganza.

“Do what works for you as a couple, rather than what you think everyone else wants you to do. In 30 years from now, the two of you will look back on your wedding day and feel grateful that you had it exactly how you wanted,” she said.